Thomson Reuters's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 9:52 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share. On Wednesday, Thomson Reuters will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.445 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own TRI as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.445 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

