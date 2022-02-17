QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 546.45
38933.34
+ 1.42%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy ICL Group Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy ICL Group Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from ICL Group (NYSE:ICL).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1318 per share. On Tuesday, ICL Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1318 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own ICL as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1318 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 08, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on ICL Group’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding ICL Group's Ex-Dividend Date

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) declared a dividend payable on September 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of ICL Group's stock as of August 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: ICL Group

On November 12, 2020, ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) declared a dividend payable on December 16, 2020 to its shareholders. ICL Group also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 2, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more