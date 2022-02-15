QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1719.51
38359.66
-4.29%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Timken: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 15, 2022 9:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Timken: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Timken (NYSE:TKR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share. On Friday, Timken will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own TKR as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 04, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Timken’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Timken

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Timken

On August 4, 2021, Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 3, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Timken has an ex-dividend date set for for August 19, 2021. read more

Understanding Timken's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 12, 2021, Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 4, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Timken is set for February 19, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Timken

On November 13, 2020, Timken (NYSE: TKR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 3, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Timken has an ex-dividend date set for for November 23, 2020. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, November 18