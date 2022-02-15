QQQ
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ares Dynamic Credit Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 15, 2022 9:47 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0975 per share. On Friday, Ares Dynamic Credit will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0975 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own ARDC as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0975 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

