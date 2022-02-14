QQQ
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tekla Healthcare Opps Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 9:46 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1125 per share. On Thursday, Tekla Healthcare Opps will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own THQ as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

