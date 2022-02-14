QQQ
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Radian Group Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 9:46 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Radian Group (NYSE:RDN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2 per share. On Thursday, Radian Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own RDN as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 03, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Radian Group click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

