Affiliated Managers Group's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2022 9:47 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. On Wednesday, Affiliated Managers Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.01 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own AMG as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.01 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 03, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Affiliated Managers Group’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

