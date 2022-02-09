QQQ
+ 2.93
344.13
+ 0.84%
BTC/USD
+ 656.50
42710.16
+ 1.56%
DIA
-2.28
349.57
-0.66%
SPY
-0.89
441.35
-0.2%
TLT
-2.02
140.27
-1.46%
GLD
+ 0.29
173.53
+ 0.16%

Carlyle Group: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 9, 2022 10:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Carlyle Group: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. On Monday, Carlyle Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own CG as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.25 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 23, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.2% on an annualized basis. read more
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carlyle Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carlyle Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 10.7%, generating a 13.22% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case. read more

Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Thursday, August 11

Private Equity Investing For Everyone