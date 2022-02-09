QQQ
Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sabine Royalty Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 9, 2022 10:09 am
Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.3744 per share. On Monday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3744 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own SBR as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3744 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

