QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 95.01
42312.88
+ 0.23%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Capital One Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Capital One Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.6 per share. On Friday, Capital One Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.6 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own COF as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.6 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Capital One Financial click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Good News For This Leveraged ETF: Bank Dividends Are Still At Risk

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The results of the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests are in and the good news is that the Fed views the largest U.S. banks as well-capitalized, but there are still some ominous signs to consider. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Thursday, November 10

Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Thursday, August 4

Stress Test Finale: Everything You Need To Know About Banks Returning Profits To Shareholders