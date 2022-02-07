QQQ
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Emerson Electric Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 9:47 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.515 per share. On Thursday, Emerson Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.515 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own EMR as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.515 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

