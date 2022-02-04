QQQ
+ 0.09
353.46
+ 0.03%
BTC/USD
+ 2385.42
39697.03
+ 6.39%
DIA
-2.81
353.79
-0.8%
SPY
-2.01
448.61
-0.45%
TLT
-2.27
143.36
-1.61%
GLD
-0.06
168.66
-0.04%

Mueller Water Products's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mueller Water Products's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.058 per share. On Wednesday, Mueller Water Products will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.058 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own MWA as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.058 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 21, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Mueller Water Products’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) declared a dividend payable on August 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Mueller Water Products's stock as of August 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Mueller Water Products's Ex-Dividend Date

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) declared a dividend payable on February 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Mueller Water Products's stock as of February 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Mueller Water Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.02 To $0.03/Share

Mueller Water Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.0175 to $0.02/Share