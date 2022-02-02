QQQ
+ 4.39
361.13
+ 1.2%
BTC/USD
-984.27
37710.32
-2.54%
DIA
+ 0.56
353.38
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 3.40
449.55
+ 0.75%
TLT
+ 0.73
140.99
+ 0.52%
GLD
+ 0.33
167.90
+ 0.2%

Stone Harbor Emerging: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 2, 2022 9:48 am
Stone Harbor Emerging: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share. On Monday, Stone Harbor Emerging will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.06 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own EDF as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.06 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Dividends

