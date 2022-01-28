QQQ
+ 2.39
338.71
+ 0.7%
BTC/USD
-37.56
37122.54
-0.1%
DIA
-1.17
342.72
-0.34%
SPY
+ 1.05
430.19
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.33
143.41
-0.23%
GLD
-0.83
168.43
-0.5%

Northwest Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 9:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Northwest Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2 per share. On Wednesday, Northwest Bancshares will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own NWBI as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 14, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Northwest Bancshares

On January 25, 2021, Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Northwest Bancshares

On October 26, 2020, Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) declared a dividend payable on November 16, 2020 to its shareholders. Northwest Bancshares also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 5, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, November 1

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, August 2