QQQ
+ 2.40
338.70
+ 0.7%
BTC/USD
-37.56
37122.54
-0.1%
DIA
-1.13
342.68
-0.33%
SPY
+ 1.06
430.18
+ 0.25%
TLT
-0.33
143.41
-0.23%
GLD
-0.83
168.43
-0.5%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Franklin Electric Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Franklin Electric Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.195 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own FELE as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.195 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 17, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Franklin Electric click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Franklin Electric's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 25, 2021, Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 18, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Franklin Electric is set for February 3, 2021. read more
Franklin Electric Hikes Dividend By 11%

Franklin Electric Hikes Dividend By 11%

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, November 1

Franklin Electric Raises Qrt Dividend To $0.10/Share