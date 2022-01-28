QQQ
+ 2.22
338.88
+ 0.65%
BTC/USD
+ 24.52
37184.62
+ 0.07%
DIA
-0.96
342.51
-0.28%
SPY
+ 1.15
430.09
+ 0.27%
TLT
-0.30
143.38
-0.21%
GLD
-0.88
168.48
-0.53%

Kansas City: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Kansas City: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Kansas City (OTC:KCLI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. On Wednesday, Kansas City will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own KCLI as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.27 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 09, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Kansas City click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Kansas City's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 25, 2021, Kansas City (OTC:KCLI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 10, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kansas City has an ex-dividend date set for for February 3, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kansas City

On October 26, 2020, Kansas City (OTC: KCLI) declared a dividend payable on November 11, 2020 to its shareholders. Kansas City also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 5, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more