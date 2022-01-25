QQQ
-10.78
364.08
-3.05%
BTC/USD
-298.10
36362.25
-0.81%
DIA
-8.13
351.94
-2.36%
SPY
-12.25
452.09
-2.79%
TLT
+ 1.15
141.30
+ 0.81%
GLD
+ 0.56
171.47
+ 0.33%

SL Green Realty: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SL Green Realty: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from SL Green Realty.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:SLG) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.3108 per share. On Friday, SL Green Realty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3108 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own SLG as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3108 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on SL Green Realty’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing SL Green Realty's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 22, 2021, SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend payable on August 16, 2021 to its shareholders. SL Green Realty also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

Understanding SL Green Realty's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 20, 2020, SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) declared a dividend payable on November 16, 2020 to its shareholders. SL Green Realty also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before October 30, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

SL Green Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.60 to $0.72/Share