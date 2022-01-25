Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cross Timbers Royalty.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:CRT) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1257 per share. On Friday, Cross Timbers Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1257 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own CRT as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1257 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 14, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Cross Timbers Royalty click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.