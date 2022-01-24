QQQ
-7.02
358.71
-2%
BTC/USD
-2761.67
33482.88
-7.62%
DIA
-5.69
348.04
-1.66%
SPY
-8.33
446.31
-1.9%
TLT
+ 0.58
143.05
+ 0.4%
GLD
+ 0.24
170.85
+ 0.14%

Unum's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 24, 2022 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Unum's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Unum.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:UNM) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share. On Thursday, Unum will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own UNM as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Unum's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 15, 2021, Unum (NYSE:UNM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 19, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Unum, which has a current dividend per share of $0.28, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for January 28, 2021. read more

Analyzing Unum's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 16, 2020, Unum (NYSE: UNM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on November 20, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Unum is set for October 29, 2020. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Thursday, October 27

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Wednesday, July 27