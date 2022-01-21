QQQ
-3.08
364.80
-0.85%
BTC/USD
-2362.84
38318.07
-5.81%
DIA
-0.70
348.03
-0.2%
SPY
-2.20
448.95
-0.49%
TLT
+ 1.34
140.60
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 0.25
171.40
+ 0.15%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Prospect Capital Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Prospect Capital Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Prospect Capital.

What’s Happening

(NASDAQ:PSEC) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share. On Wednesday, Prospect Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.06 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own PSEC as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.06 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 17, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Prospect Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Prospect Capital's stock as of August 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing Prospect Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 10, 2021, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 19, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Prospect Capital has an ex-dividend date set for for July 27, 2021. read more

Understanding Prospect Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 10, 2021, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a dividend payable on August 19, 2021 to its shareholders. Prospect Capital also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more