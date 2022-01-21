QQQ
-1.38
363.10
-0.38%
BTC/USD
-2224.76
38456.15
-5.47%
DIA
-0.32
347.65
-0.09%
SPY
-1.14
447.89
-0.26%
TLT
+ 1.26
140.68
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.38
171.27
+ 0.22%

Marsh & McLennan's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 9:46 am
Marsh & McLennan's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Marsh & McLennan.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:MMC) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share. On Wednesday, Marsh & McLennan will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.535 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own MMC as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.535 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Posted-In:

Dividends

