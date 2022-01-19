QQQ
+ 2.25
368.30
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
-398.25
41953.87
-0.94%
DIA
-0.90
354.75
-0.25%
SPY
+ 0.30
456.19
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.61
139.49
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 2.15
167.25
+ 1.27%

Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:PBA) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.21 per share. On Monday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.21 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own PBA as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.21 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Pembina Pipeline’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pembina Pipeline

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pembina Pipeline

On August 5, 2021, Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pembina Pipeline will be on August 24, 2021. read more

Understanding Pembina Pipeline's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 3, 2021, Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Pembina Pipeline also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing Pembina Pipeline's Ex-Dividend Date

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 5, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Pembina Pipeline's stock as of November 25, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

7 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, October 20