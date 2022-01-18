QQQ
Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Benzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 9:53 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:ETG) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share. On Friday, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own ETG as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.13 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

