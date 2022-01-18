QQQ
USA Compression Partners's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 9:52 am
USA Compression Partners's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USA Compression Partners.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:USAC) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share. On Friday, USA Compression Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.525 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own USAC as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.525 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 04, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

