EATON VANCE TAX's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 9:52 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from EATON VANCE TAX.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:EVT) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1626 per share. On Friday, EATON VANCE TAX will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1626 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own EVT as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1626 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

