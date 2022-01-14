QQQ
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 9:48 am
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon Municipal Bond.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:DMB) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.053 per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.053 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own DMB as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.053 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's Ex-Dividend Date

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 2, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's stock as of July 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's Ex-Dividend Date

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) declared a dividend payable on May 3, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's stock as of April 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 5, 2021, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) declared a dividend payable on February 1, 2021 to its shareholders. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Monday, October 17