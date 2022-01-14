QQQ
+ 1.21
376.46
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
+ 563.12
43123.23
+ 1.32%
DIA
-1.98
363.18
-0.55%
SPY
-0.73
465.26
-0.16%
TLT
-1.19
145.47
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.29
169.87
+ 0.17%

Costamare's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Costamare's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Costamare.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:CMRE) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share. On Wednesday, Costamare will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.115 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own CMRE as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.115 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 07, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Costamare’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Costamare's Ex-Dividend Date

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) declared a dividend payable on May 6, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Costamare's stock as of April 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Costamare Cut Its Dividend By 65% And Stock Fell 19% Tuesday

Costamere Decreases Cash Dividend From $0.29 To $0.10/Share

Is Costamare's Dividend At Risk?