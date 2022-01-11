QQQ
Invesco Value Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 10:19 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Invesco Value Municipal.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:IIM) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.064 per share. On Friday, Invesco Value Municipal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.064 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own IIM as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.064 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

