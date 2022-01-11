QQQ
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy ARMOUR Residential REIT Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 10:18 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from ARMOUR Residential REIT.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:ARR) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1 per share. On Friday, ARMOUR Residential REIT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own ARR as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on ARMOUR Residential REIT’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

