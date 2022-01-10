QQQ
Mid-America Apartment: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 9:47 am
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mid-America Apartment.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:MAA) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.0875 per share. On Thursday, Mid-America Apartment will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.0875 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own MAA as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $1.0875 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

