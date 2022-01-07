QQQ
-4.52
388.54
-1.18%
BTC/USD
-1488.46
41593.85
-3.45%
DIA
-0.74
363.13
-0.2%
SPY
-2.59
470.53
-0.55%
TLT
-1.25
144.54
-0.87%
GLD
+ 0.32
166.67
+ 0.19%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy John Hancock Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 9:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy John Hancock Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:HTD) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.138 per share. On Wednesday, John Hancock will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.138 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own HTD as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.138 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on John Hancock click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Hancock

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Hancock

On September 1, 2021, John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders. John Hancock also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before September 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing John Hancock's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 1, 2021, John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for John Hancock will be on April 9, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.14. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Hancock

John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of John Hancock's stock as of March 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more