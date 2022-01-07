QQQ
-4.83
388.85
-1.26%
BTC/USD
-1376.35
41705.96
-3.19%
DIA
-0.63
363.02
-0.17%
SPY
-2.68
470.62
-0.57%
TLT
-1.18
144.47
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.38
166.61
+ 0.23%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Eaton Vance Duration Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 9:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Eaton Vance Duration Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Eaton Vance Duration.

What’s Happening

(AMEX:EVV) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1 per share. On Wednesday, Eaton Vance Duration will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own EVV as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 20, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Eaton Vance Duration's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 19, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Eaton Vance Duration will be on August 11, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Eaton Vance Duration

On July 1, 2021, Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 19, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Eaton Vance Duration has an ex-dividend date planned for July 9, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Eaton Vance Duration

Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) declared a dividend payable on May 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Eaton Vance Duration's stock as of May 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Eaton Vance Duration's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 1, 2021, Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 18, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Eaton Vance Duration, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at March 10, 2021. read more