PIMCO Corporate & Income's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 9:50 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO Corporate & Income.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:PTY) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1188 per share. On Wednesday, PIMCO Corporate & Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1188 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own PTY as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1188 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Dividends

