Cohen & Steers REIT: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 10:09 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers REIT.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:RNP) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.136 per share. On Tuesday, Cohen & Steers REIT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.136 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own RNP as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.136 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

