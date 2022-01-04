QQQ
UDR: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 10:13 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from UDR.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:UDR) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share. On Friday, UDR will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3625 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own UDR as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3625 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

