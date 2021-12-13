QQQ
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ares Management Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
December 13, 2021 9:49 am
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ares Management Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Management.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:ARES) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share. On Thursday, Ares Management will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.47 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own ARES as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.47 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on December 31, 2021. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Ares Management's previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

