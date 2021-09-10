Analyzing Smith & Wesson Brands's Ex-Dividend Date

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a dividend payable on September 28, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Smith & Wesson Brands’s stock as of September 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Smith & Wesson Brands has an ex-dividend date planned for September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.31% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Smith & Wesson Brands has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 16, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has since grown by $0.03. Similarly, Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend yield in last year was 0.96%, which has since grown by 0.35%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

