Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PIMCO Income Strategy

On September 1, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO Income Strategy has an ex-dividend date set for for September 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.57% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

PIMCO Income Strategy’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, PIMCO Income Strategy has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 12, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.08, which has since decreased by $0.01. Similarly, PIMCO Income Strategy’s dividend yield last year was 9.17%, which has since declined by 1.6%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

