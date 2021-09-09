fbpx

QQQ
-0.97
381.75
-0.25%
BTC/USD
-6026.02
46637.88
-11.44%
DIA
-1.41
352.14
-0.4%
SPY
-1.68
452.59
-0.37%
TLT
+ 1.79
146.14
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 0.69
166.60
+ 0.41%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PIMCO Income Strategy

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 1:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PIMCO Income Strategy

On September 1, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO Income Strategy has an ex-dividend date set for for September 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.57% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

PIMCO Income Strategy’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, PIMCO Income Strategy has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 12, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.08, which has since decreased by $0.01. Similarly, PIMCO Income Strategy’s dividend yield last year was 9.17%, which has since declined by 1.6%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on PIMCO Income Strategy click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO Income Strategy has an ex-dividend date planned for August 11, 2021. read more

Understanding PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PIMCO Income Strategy's stock as of July 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) declared a dividend payable on May 3, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PIMCO Income Strategy's stock as of April 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Analyzing PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 1, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) declared a dividend payable on March 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PIMCO Income Strategy also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more