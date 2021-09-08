Understanding Vishay Intertechnology's Ex-Dividend Date

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) declared a dividend payable on September 28, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 17, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Vishay Intertechnology’s stock as of September 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Vishay Intertechnology, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at September 9, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.67% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Vishay Intertechnology’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Vishay Intertechnology has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 10, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend yield last year was 2.23%, which has since decreased by 0.56%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

