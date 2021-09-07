Analyzing Meta Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a dividend payable on October 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Meta Financial Group’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Meta Financial Group will be on September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.4% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Meta Financial Group’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Meta Financial Group has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 9, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Meta Financial Group’s dividend yield last year was 1.06%, which has since decreased by 0.66%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

