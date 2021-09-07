Understanding CTO Realty Growth's Ex-Dividend Date

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 23, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of CTO Realty Growth’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CTO Realty Growth is set for September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.0, equating to a dividend yield of 7.38% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CTO Realty Growth’s Dividend History

Over the past year, CTO Realty Growth has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on August 14, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.4, which has since grown by $0.6. Similarly, CTO Realty Growth’s dividend yield in last year was 4.18%, which has since grown by 3.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

