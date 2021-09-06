Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Texas Pacific Land

On August 3, 2021, Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Texas Pacific Land, whose current dividend payout is $2.75, has an ex-dividend date set at September 7, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.74% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Texas Pacific Land’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Texas Pacific Land has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on March 6, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $10.0, which has since decreased by $7.25. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend yield last year was 1.31%, which has since declined by 0.57%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

