Analyzing Kohl's's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 6, 2021 10:28 am
Analyzing Kohl's's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders. Kohl’s also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kohl’s will be on September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.25. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.82% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Kohl’s’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Kohl’s has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 10, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.67, which has since decreased by $0.42. Similarly, Kohl’s’s dividend yield last year was 4.59%, which has since declined by 2.77%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

