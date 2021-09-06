fbpx

Analyzing First American Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 6, 2021 10:28 am
Analyzing First American Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 24, 2021, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First American Financial has an ex-dividend date planned for September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.51. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.94% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

First American Financial’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, First American Financial has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 4, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.44, which has since grown by $0.07. First American Financial’s dividend yield last year was 3.35%, which has since decreased by 0.41%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

