Analyzing Texas Roadhouse's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Texas Roadhouse has an ex-dividend date set for for September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.4, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.77% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Texas Roadhouse’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Texas Roadhouse has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 10, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.3, which has since grown by $0.1. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend yield last year was 2.0%, which has since decreased by 0.23%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

