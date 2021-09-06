Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Barings BDC

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) declared a dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Barings BDC’s stock as of September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Barings BDC has an ex-dividend date set for for September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.21, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.88% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Barings BDC’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Barings BDC has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 8, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.16, which has since grown by $0.05. Barings BDC’s dividend yield last year was 8.29%, which has since decreased by 0.41%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

