fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.44
380.14
+ 0.12%
BTC/USD
+ 2713.51
49696.42
+ 5.78%
DIA
+ 1.54
352.01
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.64
450.16
+ 0.36%
TLT
+ 0.18
148.72
+ 0.12%
GLD
-0.44
170.14
-0.26%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Commerce Bancshares

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 11:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Commerce Bancshares’s stock as of September 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Commerce Bancshares will be on September 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.26. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.46% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Commerce Bancshares’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Commerce Bancshares has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on September 3, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.27, which has since decreased by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend yield last year was 1.88%, which has since declined by 0.42%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Commerce Bancshares click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Commerce Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a dividend payable on June 21, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 21, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Commerce Bancshares's stock as of June 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Commerce Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 30, 2020, Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 18, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Commerce Bancshares, whose current dividend payout is $0.27, has an ex-dividend date set at December 1, 2020. read more

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend From $0.214 To $0.225/share

Ex-Dividends For June 3, 2014