Analyzing Avnet's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 11:12 am
Analyzing Avnet's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 24, 2021, Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a dividend payable on September 21, 2021 to its shareholders. Avnet also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Avnet, which has a current dividend per share of $0.24, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 3, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.42% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Avnet’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Avnet has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 8, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.21, which has since increased by $0.03. Avnet’s dividend yield last year was 3.11%, which has since decreased by 0.69%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Avnet click here.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

