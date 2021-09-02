fbpx

Understanding Albany Intl's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 11:12 am
On August 25, 2021, Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) declared a dividend payable on October 7, 2021 to its shareholders. Albany Intl also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Albany Intl has an ex-dividend date planned for September 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.03% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Albany Intl’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Albany Intl has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 4, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.19, which has since grown by $0.01. Albany Intl’s dividend yield last year was 1.48%, which has since decreased by 0.45%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

