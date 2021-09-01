fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.28
377.67
+ 0.6%
BTC/USD
+ 490.79
47473.70
+ 1.04%
DIA
-0.40
354.32
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.82
450.75
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.83
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
169.65
+ 0.02%

Analyzing Genuine Parts's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 11:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyzing Genuine Parts's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 16, 2021, Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Genuine Parts has an ex-dividend date set for for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.81, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.62% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Genuine Parts’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Genuine Parts has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 3, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.79, which has since increased by $0.02. Genuine Parts’s dividend yield last year was 3.34%, which has since decreased by 0.72%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Genuine Parts click here.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Genuine Parts's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 29, 2021, Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Genuine Parts also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing Genuine Parts's Ex-Dividend Date

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 16, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Genuine Parts's stock as of March 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Genuine Parts Increases Annual Dividend From $2.46 to $2.63/Share

Genuine Parts Increases Qtr Dividend From $0.575 to $0.615/Share